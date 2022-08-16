Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 112,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,463,749 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $5.13.
Cerus Trading Down 1.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.62 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus
About Cerus
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cerus (CERS)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.