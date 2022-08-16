Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 112,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,463,749 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $5.13.

Cerus Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.62 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,111,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after buying an additional 897,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 219,535 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 236,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,634,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 193,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,648,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

