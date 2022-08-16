CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 54,999 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.91.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

