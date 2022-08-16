Chainlink Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.02 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.55 or 0.00035637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and approximately $351.82 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,099,970 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Chainlink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

