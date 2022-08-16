Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 4.0 %

CWSRF traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $10.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.