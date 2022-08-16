Chase & Co Jpmorgan Acquires 3,329 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) major shareholder Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $10,919.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,955,583 shares in the company, valued at $163,854,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

AMJ traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. 221,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,584. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.16.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329,521 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.