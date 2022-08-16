Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 798.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,825,000 after buying an additional 195,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.79. The stock had a trading volume of 123,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,582. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $308.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average is $156.82.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

