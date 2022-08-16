Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 450 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.08. 124,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,031. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $104.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

