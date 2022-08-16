Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after buying an additional 657,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,447,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,462,000 after buying an additional 108,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MMP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.58. 11,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,108. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.