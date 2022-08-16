Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $747,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 54,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 481.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 4,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $206.79. 60,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $179.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile



United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

