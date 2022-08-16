Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,578 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.43. The company had a trading volume of 27,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,354. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.61.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

