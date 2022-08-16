Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,168 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 77,595 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10,810.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 372,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 368,947 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 28,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 167,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.00. 89,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,585. The company has a market cap of $196.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.06. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.