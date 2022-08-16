Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 19,782 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,782 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.3% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,737. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

