Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,040 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.36. The stock has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

