Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after buying an additional 4,822,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after buying an additional 9,208,399 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,111,000 after buying an additional 188,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,324,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $886,891,000 after buying an additional 1,340,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,763,000 after buying an additional 205,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. 116,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,550. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.