Childress Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up approximately 1.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.53. 54,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,050. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.09.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

