China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 62,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
China Pharma Stock Down 0.8 %
CPHI stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.25. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.89.
About China Pharma
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pharma (CPHI)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.