China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 62,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Pharma Stock Down 0.8 %

CPHI stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.25. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.89.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

