ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Update

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 516,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at ChromaDex
In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau acquired 60,037 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.42. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,925,641 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,564.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 242.8% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 382,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.
ChromaDex Price Performance
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 41.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDXC shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ChromaDex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.
ChromaDex Company Profile
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
