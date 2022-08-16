Chromia (CHR) One Day Volume Tops $25.40 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. Chromia has a total market cap of $120.58 million and approximately $25.40 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chromia has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

