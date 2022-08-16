Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,600 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 622,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $218.09. 130,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,413. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.09). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The company had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 206.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 208.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 63,804 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $6,745,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

