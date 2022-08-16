Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.80.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $435.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.77. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 729.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

