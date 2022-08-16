CIBC Raises Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$46.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution Price Performance

Shares of HDIUF stock remained flat at $26.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.