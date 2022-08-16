Cirrus Logic (CRUS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) recently:

8/9/2022 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $100.00.

8/4/2022 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2022 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $90.00 to $100.00.

8/3/2022 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $100.00.

7/25/2022 – Cirrus Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Cirrus Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $110.00.

6/29/2022 – Cirrus Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.3 %

CRUS stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.01. 434,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,356. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $95.84.

Get Cirrus Logic Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 751,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after buying an additional 112,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.