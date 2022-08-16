Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

