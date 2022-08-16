Citigroup Boosts Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $74.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HAE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 762,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,503. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Haemonetics has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,496 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $147,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,496 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $147,513.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,698,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,075 shares of company stock worth $425,274. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

