Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Lowered by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 2.5% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.0 %

C opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

