Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Raised by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.90.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

