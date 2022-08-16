Citigroup Increases BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target to $11.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BRCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

BRCC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. BRC has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million. Analysts expect that BRC will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in BRC by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

