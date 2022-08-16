Citigroup Raises Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target to $8.50

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup to $8.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 300,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,183. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $362.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth about $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.