Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on the stock.
JMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($30.81) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($25.50) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,328.57 ($28.14).
Johnson Matthey Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,247 ($27.15) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,683.61. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,043 ($36.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,052.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,998.66.
Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey
In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($28.38) per share, with a total value of £352.35 ($425.75). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 48 shares of company stock valued at $108,864.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
