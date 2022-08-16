Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on the stock.

JMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($30.81) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($25.50) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,328.57 ($28.14).

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,247 ($27.15) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,683.61. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,043 ($36.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,052.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,998.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a GBX 55 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($28.38) per share, with a total value of £352.35 ($425.75). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 48 shares of company stock valued at $108,864.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

