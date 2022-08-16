City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 825,300 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 912,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 335,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

City Office REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. 3,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,819. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $544.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $13,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 369,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,674,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,727,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,369,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

