Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 473,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE KOF traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $63.40.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $8,959,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

