Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 14.06%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Codorus Valley Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $53,797.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,795 shares in the company, valued at $400,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,757 shares of company stock worth $106,245 and have sold 5,769 shares worth $129,358. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,399,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the first quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.