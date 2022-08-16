Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COGT. Guggenheim upped their target price on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. 1,083,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,957. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.07. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,395,023. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,805 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,940 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 11.0% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,211,000 after acquiring an additional 385,091 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,595,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,862,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.