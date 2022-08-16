Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (CTSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on August 30th

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $398,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

