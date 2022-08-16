Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

