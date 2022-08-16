CoinEx Token (CET) Trading 15.4% Higher This Week

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $26.82 million and approximately $401,127.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,933.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004223 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00128579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035506 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00068452 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CET is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

