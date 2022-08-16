Collateral Pay One Day Volume Reaches $248.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $136,224.50 and $248.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00036817 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

