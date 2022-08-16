Comparing Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Altamira Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Altamira Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altamira Therapeutics and Legend Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altamira Therapeutics $70,000.00 104.75 -$19.03 million N/A N/A Legend Biotech $89.79 million 84.75 -$386.21 million ($1.19) -39.26

Analyst Recommendations

Altamira Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legend Biotech.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Altamira Therapeutics and Legend Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altamira Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Legend Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Legend Biotech has a consensus target price of $66.80, suggesting a potential upside of 42.98%. Given Legend Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Legend Biotech is more favorable than Altamira Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Altamira Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legend Biotech has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altamira Therapeutics and Legend Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altamira Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Legend Biotech -295.68% -109.44% -41.97%

Summary

Altamira Therapeutics beats Legend Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altamira Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. It operates in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and changed its name to Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. in July 2021. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma. The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of gastric cancer and T cell lymphoma. In addition, it is developing CAR-T product candidates targeting CD20/CD22/CD19 for the treatment of non-hodgkins lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Further, the company has product candidates in early preclinical and clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as well as infectious diseases. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.