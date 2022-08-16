Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
Comstock Stock Performance
LODE stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.63.
About Comstock
