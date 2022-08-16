Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $17.37. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 11,572 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick Mcgough bought 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.