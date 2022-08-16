Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 171 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $151.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.50.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

