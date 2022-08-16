Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $33.04

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.04, but opened at $32.08. Confluent shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 7,799 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35.

In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 32,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,212,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,717 shares of company stock worth $1,799,894 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

