Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 963,700 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,729,557 shares in the company, valued at $48,950,914.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $517,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,729,557 shares in the company, valued at $48,950,914.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 189,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,247,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 282.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

CPSS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. 61,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,619. The firm has a market cap of $289.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $82.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

