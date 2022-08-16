Contrasting Yatsen (YSG) & The Competition

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Yatsen to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Yatsen has a beta of -5.18, suggesting that its share price is 618% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatsen’s rivals have a beta of 38.69, suggesting that their average share price is 3,769% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -28.67% -21.36% -17.01% Yatsen Competitors 2.01% 37.17% 6.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Yatsen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Yatsen and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatsen Competitors 121 931 964 23 2.44

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 18.38%. Given Yatsen’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yatsen has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yatsen and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $916.42 million -$241.77 million -3.16 Yatsen Competitors $3.92 billion $335.28 million 35.62

Yatsen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Yatsen rivals beat Yatsen on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges. The company also provides kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products comprising beauty devices and colored contact lenses. It sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

