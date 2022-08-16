Convex Finance (CVX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.17 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $415.74 million and $10.17 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $6.23 or 0.00026012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036974 BTC.
About Convex Finance
Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,822,326 coins and its circulating supply is 66,769,821 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Convex Finance Coin Trading
