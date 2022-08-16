Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 112.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMMC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.93.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Down 2.9 %

CMMC stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,099. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.76 million and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.77. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copper Mountain Mining

About Copper Mountain Mining

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More

