CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,160 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 2.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $31,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 93,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,319. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

