CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 1.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 1.27% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $21,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $26.04.

