CORDA Investment Management LLC. Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,132,000 after purchasing an additional 93,126 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,601,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.45. 39,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,465. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.