CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $432.62. The company had a trading volume of 275,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.85 and a 200-day moving average of $418.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

